Jessica Alba dubs ethical denim partner ‘awesome’
Posted by Cover Media on December 27, 2016 at 11:30 am
Jessica Alba loves that denim brand DL1961, who she has partnered with on a capsule collection, are family run.

Jessica Alba partnered with denim brand DL1961 because of its “awesome” dedication to sustainability.

The actress-turned-business mogul is big on environmental issues, and as part of her Honest Company, is committed to providing non-toxic household products to supply the marketplace for ethical consumerism.

For her first ever fashion collaboration Jessica decided to team up with DL1961, explaining her reasons for doing so to The Hollywood Reporter.

“They are one of the only — if not the only — denim manufacturer that owns their own factories,” she said of the Pakistan-based company. “It’s a family-owned business, and the father engineered a water filtration system so that not only do they use 50 per cent less water in their process of making a lot of their denim, but they filter their water so it’s clean when it goes back into the system, which is very different for a denim brand.

"They’re paving the way for sustainability, which I thought was awesome," she explained.

For the 17-piece collection, Jessica designed plenty of different looks. From skinny jeans to flared versions, the brunette beauty has covered all bases. Prices range from £140 and £700 and are available to buy on DL1961’s website, John Lewis and Revolve.com.

While Jessica has always been one step ahead when it comes to style, she has learnt some new tricks after working with denim.

"For your denim to not stretch over time, and actually hold its shape over time is really unique, and because (DL1961) owns their own IP and creates their own fabrications, they know how to do that,” she smiled.

