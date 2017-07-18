Jessica Alba is pregnant

Share

The actress shared the baby news from her family's Hawaiian vacation.

Actress and entrepreneur Jessica Alba is expecting her third child.

The 36-year-old Sin City star and The Honest Company founder announced the news by posting footage of her daughters Honor and Haven holding balloons numbered one, two, and three on Instagram, and revealed in the caption beneath that she and husband Cash Warren were expanding their family.

"@cash_warren and I are officially going to be outnumbered #babyonboard #herewegoagain #blessed," she wrote.

The family is currently vacationing in Hawaii - Jessica was spotted in a bikini over the weekend, but there was no sign she was expecting.

The enterprising mom-of-two recently revealed she is training her kids to be company women rather than showbusiness stars, and regularly takes them into her workplace in Playa Vista, California.

She also treats nine-year-old Haven to business trips, so she can fully appreciate what her mother does for a living.

"I like getting her (Honor) out of her comfort zone and throwing her into new environments," she told website PopSugar while in New York City for a business event last week (ends14Jul17). "I've been bringing her to New York since she was four months old. I like not having a (baby)sitter and having her eat different food and sleep in a different bed and be around different kinds of people."

Although she has been acting since she was a child herself, Jessica hopes her kids won't follow in her showbiz footsteps. In fact, she relishes the thought that they did not know their mom was a movie star until school friends told them.

"I try not to put too much emphasis on that," she insists.

© Cover Media