Jessica Alba needs baby-naming help

The Honest Company boss has forgotten what it's like to have a newborn.

Pregnant actress and entrepreneur Jessica Alba is stumped when it comes to naming her third baby.

The Honest Company executive announced her new pregnancy last month (Jul17) while vacationing in Hawaii with husband Cash Warren and daughters Honor, nine, and Haven, five.

Appearing on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon on Friday (04Aug17), she admitted that the thrilled couple has made life tough for itself, by establishing very unusual rules for its offspring's names.

"So my husband’s name is Cash, that’s his actual real name on the birth certificate," Jessica told Jimmy. "So our kids had to have unusual names that also were words," she added. "For some reason we chose 'H'. It has to be single or double syllable, has to be an 'H', and it also has to be a word."

As Jimmy started brainstorming - his first attempt at a name was Herman - Jessica insisted she wasn't interested in anything too unusual or outlandish.

"It can't be too weird, because you never know," she laughed, "like, what if they want to be a nurse or do normal things?"

Jimmy also suggested Hermit and Hail, and then Heart, as Jessica gamely played along.

"Oh Heart, that's so cute," she giggled, pretending she was interested, before adding quickly, "Um, no."

She also admitted that since her two daughters are "kind of grown", she's forgotten what it's really like to have a baby.

"I have amnesia," she shared, "which I think is why I allowed this to happen. I don't remember any of it - like strollers, diapers, cribs. And the sleeping."

Fallon then reverted to the name game, insisting there wasn't "a law" that the moniker had to start with H, and switching to names starting with a 'W' instead since Cash's last name is Warren.

"What about Wee Willie Warren?," he suggested.

"No, it has to be an 'H'," Jessica retorted. "And that's terrible," she grimaced, "that's just like he's never going to get laid, if it's a boy."

© Cover Media