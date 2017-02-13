Jessica Alba rocks luxe pajamas to the airport

Share

Jessica Alba always travels with organic face oil, a multipurpose balm and make-up remover wipes.

Jessica Alba is a big fan of rocking luxury pajamas to the airport.

When the Into the Blue actress isn't at home with her daughters Honor, eight, and Haven, five, she's most likely travelling for acting jobs and her The Honest Company business venture.

But whenever Jessica is required to catch a flight for long-haul trips, she insists in doing so in her favorite nightwear.

"I'm really into coziness and comfort," she told travelandleisure.com. "(I like) any version of pajamas-whether it's a cashmere sweatsuit or just a regular cozy, soft sweatsuit-or actual pajamas that you can wear out, like silk ones. If you throw a chic trench coat or long coat over it, you can get away with it."

When jetting off for events or to exotic locales, the 35-year-old always ensures her carry-on is stocked with an organic face oil and Honest Beauty's Younger Face Deep Hydration Cream. She also likes to use a multipurpose balm to hydrate her lips and cuticles, as well as to smooth down any hair frizz or fly-aways.

"And I also travel with make-up remover wipes, because it's always good to have that clean slate," she shared. Her travel kit typically contains a soft blanket, a travel pillow, and a moisturizing sheet mask or eye mask.

Plus, as a spokeswoman for ZICO coconut water, Jessica ensures she has plenty of bottles with her wherever she goes.

"To me, the most important thing while travelling, outside of being cozy, is being hydrated. I'll usually buy a liter and a half of water in the airport and drink it on the airplane," she smiled.

