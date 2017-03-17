Jessica Alba's Honest Company names new CEO

Share

Nick Vlahos takes over from Jessica Alba's business partner Brian Lee.

Jessica Alba's The Honest Company has named businessman Nick Vlahos as its new chief creative officer (CEO).

The Good Luck Chuck actress co-founded her consumer goods company back in 2012 alongside Brian Lee, who Vlahos will be taking over from.

However, Lee will still remain on the brand’s board and will serve as an advisor in his new position.

“With our strategic shift from e-commerce to an omnichannel brand under way, this is the perfect time to welcome Nick Vlahos as the new CEO of The Honest Company,” Alba said in a statement. “Nick shares our mission of building a modern brand with ethical standards, trust and transparency at the forefront. The sky’s the limit for what Honest can become and I look forward to working alongside Nick on the next phase of our journey.”

Vlahos will also sit on the board and, according to the brand, will overlook the company’s “continuing accelerated growth agenda with an added focus on innovation, retail distribution, digital marketing and global expansion.”

He previously worked at nontoxic and eco-friendly company Burt’s Bees, and it's thought this experience will help consumers resonate with Vlahos.

“I look forward to building upon The Honest Company’s continued success and helping to accelerate innovation and growth,” Vlahos explained.

Meanwhile, Lee also shared some words for his successor, adding: “It has been our strategy to evolve the company into an omnichannel brand and Nick’s tremendous background building global (consumer products goods) brands makes him the ideal person to lead us there.”

Rumors of a new CEO began last month (Feb17), with website Recode reaching out to Lee for a comment. Although he stated he’ll continue in his role, he did also note that he, Alba and the team are always looking to do what’s best for the company.

His exit follows The Honest Co.’s failure to secure Unilever as an acquirer, with the consumer company instead choosing environmentally-friendly brand Seventh Generation.

