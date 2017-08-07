Jessica Alba's second dog dies

Share

The star and her family had just returned from a trip to New York when they learned of Bowie's death.

Pregnant actress Jessica Alba is mourning the loss of her second dog in as many weeks.

The Fantastic Four beauty took to Instagram on Monday morning (07Aug17) following a weekend work trip to New York to share the sad news with fans, revealing her furry friend Bowie had joined her pug Sid in doggie heaven.

"Came home to a dog-less home," she wrote beside a series of snaps of the bull dog. "Our sweet girl Bowie is now resting in peace with her sister Sidders. It's been a rough two weeks. Will cherish our last night cuddling forever."

"Bowmeister was the sweetest love bug," Alba added. "RIP Bowie."

The sad post prompted an outpouring of support and condolences from followers, including a message from fellow actress Gwyneth Paltrow.

"No!" Gwyneth exclaimed in the comments section. "This is so sad. Sending you all love."

Jessica and her family had also just returned home to Los Angeles following a vacation in Hawaii late last month (Jul17), when they had to bid farewell to their other pet pooch, 15-year-old Sid, who appeared in her 2003 dance movie Honey.

"Our sweet Sid passed this morning," the star wrote online on 27 July (17). "She lived a long life, eating everything she could sniff out, she was my OG (original gangster) Rolldog... She was the best friend a girl could ask for. We went through a lot together my Sid. RIP."

Although Jessica, her husband Cash Warren, and their daughters Honor, nine, and Haven, five, are sad about the death of their pets, they will soon welcome another new member into their family as the actress is pregnant with her third child.

© Cover Media