Jessica Alba sought knowledge from beauty experts

Share

Jessica Alba loves hearing directly from customers on where to take her business, The Honest Company, next.

Jessica Alba made sure she surrounded herself with industry experts when launching Honest Beauty.

The Good Luck Chuck actress expanded her business, The Honest Company, to include cosmetics and skincare in 2015 and by the end of 2016 this area of the empire had become a huge success. Before taking the plunge, Jessica made sure she had the best people on hand to help with the venture.

“Yeah, I think the most important thing you can do is surround yourself with experts that have been there, done that,” she told Teen Vogue. “They see opportunity that you maybe wouldn’t see. I brought in people who had developed hair and makeup product before or had so much access to all the products out there in the world. They know where the opportunity is and what’s not being met, and how we can fill that white space.”

Jessica, 35, insists she and her team are never short of ideas at The Honest Company and thanks to her entrepreneurial spirit she’s always keen to add more products to the list. The business operates with a direct-to-consumer model which allows the star to cater directly to her customers.

“Man, they can’t wait to tell you what they want you to do next!” she grinned. “It’s why we went into vitamins, adult personal care, and beauty. Thousands of people were asking us, and we were like, we have an opportunity to win here. Then you look at how you’re going to tackle the opportunity in a way that is different and innovative.”

Things aren’t without their challenges though, but Jessica has a positive outlook; every problem helps prepare her for any future difficulties, with the mother-of-two joking: “It’s sort of like raising a kid... You go through each milestone. It’s not easy, you have to hustle, you have to be on your toes, there’s no 9-5.”

© Cover Media