Jessica Biel had a gut feeling she would marry Justin Timberlake

Share

The stars didn't kiss for a while at the start of their relationship.

Actress Jessica Biel knew she would marry Justin Timberlake at the very start of their romance.

The couple began dating in 2007, but Jessica reveals the early days of their relationship weren't physical at all - and they really got to know each other during long phone calls as pop superstar Justin was on the road.

"We didn't kiss for a very long time because he was on tour, and we were talking on the phone, like normal pre-teens do," The A-Team star recalled during an appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden.

"We were just chatting on the phone for hours. So, we never really kissed for a very long time."

Despite the initial lack of physical intimacy, Jessica had a feeling the SexyBack hitmaker was 'The One', and she shared her marriage prediction in a funny message to her producer pal.

"I have this email that is really funny that I sent to my producing partner, Michelle, actually," she confessed, "and it's literally, like, 'OK, I can't make that meeting so I have to cancel, also I know I will marry this man, you can't tell anybody but your husband.' "

She continued, "I have no idea why I wrote that email. I don't know what he did that day, but I have this hilarious email (to look back on)."

Justin proposed in December, 2011 and the stars wed in Italy in October, 2012. They became parents to their first child, son Silas, in 2015, but they have made it a priority to spend quality time together as a couple - even if it's just chilling out at home on the couch.

"Honestly, we've had so many date nights we don't even know what to do with ourselves anymore!" she recently joked to Entertainment Tonight. "We're like, 'All right, screw date night, this is too much!' We just need to hang out and sit on the couch for a second."

© Cover Media