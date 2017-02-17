Jessica Biel 'lets go' of food stain anger now she's a mother

Share

Jessica Biel describes Ralph Lauren's fall 17 line as a collection "close to her heart".

Jessica Biel has learnt not to get upset when her favorite clothing gets messy during parenting duties.

The 34-year-old actress and her husband, pop star Justin Timberlake, welcomed son Silas in April 2015 and she’s currently jugging her career with family duties. This means drastically changing her style depending on the occasion, but no matter what the scenario, Jessica is aware her outfit will need a good clean by the end of the day.

“It’s all about finding a better balance. Some days I have to admit I wear baggy, dirty jeans with T-shirts and sneakers,” she explained to Vogue.com. “If I have a nice outfit on, it is going to get covered with some kind of Elmer’s glue or food that my kid has. Honestly, what I’ve learned is that everything can be washed. Don’t be upset about it. If your white blouse gets covered in jam, just let it go.”

The Total Recall star recently stunned in a black lacy dress with sheer sleeves and a white collar while attending Ralph Lauren’s New York Fashion Week show, where she sat front row alongside the likes of Emmy Rossum and Allison Williams. Jessica loved the line and saw how the designer took inspiration from his ranch in San Juan Mountains, Colorado – Jessica's home state.

“(It’s) that kind of stuff you can wear out in the stables and then wear to a dinner in New York,” she smiled of the new fall 17 line. “It’s Americana. And for me it feels (close to) my heart.”

Jessica has long been a fan of Ralph Lauren and was gifted a pair of overalls by the brand to wear on her Vogue cover back in 2010, which she still has today. She’s looking to mix up her minimalistic wardrobe though, as she noted she needs to add more color.

“I don’t wear enough colors,” she said. “I feel very spring-y. Tangerines, fuchsia pink. I need to do some bold stuff.”

© Cover Media