Jessica Biel would struggle to deny her son a showbiz career

The actress thinks her parents are "insane" for allowing her to embark on a career in Hollywood.

Jessica Biel would be "hesitant" to allow her son with husband Justin Timberlake to follow in their showbiz footsteps and become a child star.

The A-Team actress began her career at the age of 14, when she landed her big break in family drama series 7th Heaven, while Timberlake was just a kid when he started out as a member of variety show The Mickey Mouse Club, which also served as the launching pad for his ex-girlfriend Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera, and Ryan Gosling, among others.

However, looking back on her life now, Jessica confesses her parents must have been "crazy" to allow her to pursue her movie dreams at such a young age.

"When I was a kid I think I probably said, 'I want to be a movie star', that was probably a term I'd heard and something I'd aspired to, but didn't quite know what that meant, so I don't know exactly what I was thinking about," Jessica smiled on breakfast show Today. "I mean, I think I was totally insane; my parents were totally insane to let me do this crazy career."

While things worked out well for both Jessica and Justin, she wouldn't want their young son Silas to have to face the same trials and tribulations they struggled through as adolescents in Hollywood - although she would have a tough time shooting down his dreams if he did want to continue in the family business.

Asked if she would let the two-year-old become a child star like his famous mom and dad, Jessica said, "That's such a tough question because it's hard to say no, because I was given so many opportunities and my family were so supportive even when I was so young, but it's hard to say yes because it's such an intense experience. It's a tough business, it's a ruthless business, and you know, I would be hesitant if he were so young."

At the very least, Jessica would want her kid to get his college degree before settling on a career in the limelight.

"I would say, 'You know what? Please finish high school, go to college, (then) do whatever you want to do,'" she shared. "But we'll see what happens when he's 14 and begging me. I don't know what I'd do. I can't say no!"

© Cover Media