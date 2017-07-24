Jessica Chastain: 'I'll always support women in film'

Share

Jessica Chastain can't detect a big difference between male and female directors, but does notice the latter hires more women on set.

Jessica Chastain will do anything she can to support and empower fellow women in film.

The Help actress sits on the advisory board of We Do It Together, a cause which focuses on promoting and creating opportunities for ladies in the movie business, and also has her own production company Freckle Films.

Known for her outspoken nature on what it means to be a woman in the film industry, Jessica is showing no signs of slowing down when it comes to fighting her corner.

"I'm going to do anything I can to be there and support any organisation that empowers and creates opportunities for women," the flame-haired beauty, who also supports non-profit organisation Women In Film, told Vanity Fair. "When people tell me, 'I love when you play strong characters,' it's not that they are stronger than other women in films. I think the difference is that I play well-written characters. I play women that I authentically recognize in my day-to-day life, and that's what I search for in the roles."

Jessica is currently keeping busy on the work front, with several movies, including biographical dramas Woman Walks Ahead and Molly's Game, due out this year alone (17) along with several projects due out in 2018.

Quizzed on whether the vibe is different when being directed by a man than it is to a woman, the 40-year-old insisted that isn't the case, though she has noticed female filmmakers have more women on set.

"Not in the skill of the filmmaker, because a male director can make a romance film just as well as a female director can make an action film," the double Oscar-nominated star, who has just been tapped as the new face of Ralph Lauren's latest fragrance Woman, acknowledged. "In my experience, women make room for other women."

