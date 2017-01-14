Share

Jessica Chastain’s stylist Elizabeth Stewart is keen to see the actress embrace the “soft ruffle” trend this year (17).

Jessica Chastain is “very decisive” when it comes to fashion.

The Oscar-nominated actress never fails to stun in the spotlight, most recently wowing at the Golden Globes in a pale blue Prada dress. Stylist Elizabeth Stewart, who is also a close friend, loves working with Jessica as the star knows exactly what she wants from an outfit.

“She loves fashion and is very decisive,” Elizabeth told Vogue.com. “(We’ve worked together) since the beginning, so it’s very efficient.

“We have a great ongoing relationship with (Prada), so it makes it all very easy (for the red carpet).”

Jessica was a huge fan of the gown, a sleeveless figure-hugging number with a plunging neckline and pastel flowers embroidered on the front.

There are even more showbiz events to doll up for in the near future, including the Oscars in February (17). Quizzed on what looks she’d like to see the Zero Dark Thirty actress try this year (17) Elizabeth was quick to name a feminine touch.

“Soft ruffles,” she smiled, jokingly adding, “Something in that area, although now that you know this top secret information, you will have to be killed!”

It may be a stressful time for stars to pull out all the stops for such big ceremonies, but Elizabeth insists she and Jessica are big fans of awards season, noting: “It’s not a democracy, despite what the Internet thinks!”

Jessica, 39, is securing more and more groundbreaking parts on the silver screen, most recently playing lobbyist Elizabeth Sloane in Miss Sloane and landing a role as real-life zookeeper Antonina Zabinski in upcoming movie The Zookeeper’s Wife. When recently asked by Elle.com whether she made any changes to herself in order to be cast in good roles, the star admitted: "I almost dyed my hair blonde, which I guess is throwing in the towel because I was living in Los Angeles, and I couldn't get an audition. Then I thought, 'Well everyone's blonde here, so maybe I should dye my hair blonde.'"

Luckily she didn’t give in and kept the flame-haired locks she has become famous for.

