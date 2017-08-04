Jessica Chastain slams CBS bosses for male-only leads

Share

The actress also grabbed headlines at Cannes Film Festival in May (17) for speaking out in favor of women's rights.

Jessica Chastain will be boycotting all programming on CBS network as none of its new TV shows feature women in lead roles.

The Golden Globe Award-winning actress vented her frustration on Twitter on Thursday (03Aug17) after discovering the news.

Retweeting an article published by The Wrap, titled, 'CBS Execs on Not Picking Up Any Fall Shows With Female Leads: 'We Are Cognizant of the Issue'', Jessica made her stance on the decision known by vowing to ditch the network in favor of other platforms, like Netflix and HBO, that feature leading ladies in its shows.

"I'll just @netflix and chill. Or some @HBO greatness. Or anything by #RyanMurphy (sic)," Chastain tweeted. "There's so many incredible options that dont include @CBS."

The Interstellar star moved on to give a shout-out to some of her current favorite actresses, including Dawn-Lyen Gardner and Rutina Wesley, who star on Oprah Winfrey's OWN network TV drama Queen Sugar.

"Also my Juilliard girls @dawnlyen @rutinaofficial @QueenSugarOWN," added Jessica, a Juilliard School acting alumni, before topping off the tweet with several red heart emojis.

But Queen Sugar isn't the only female-driven TV show The Help star is tuning into at present - Chastain is also a huge fan of HBO network comedy Insecure, which stars funnywoman Issa Rae.

"Is everyone watching @insecurehbo ?Turn it on. Right now. @IssaRae is amazing," the 40-year-old gushed in a tweet on Wednesday (02Aug17).

Jessica has been a huge proponent of equal pay and other gender equality issues in Hollywood. She recently stepped up her campaign for women's rights in the entertainment industry by calling out moviemakers for poor representation of female characters in the submissions she reviewed as a juror at the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival in May (17).

© Cover Media