Jessie J shuns beauty trends in favour of her own style

Share

Jessie J is the first artist to start her own line with Make Up For Ever.

Jessie J isn’t one to follow beauty trends just because everyone else is.

The Bang Bang singer is back in the spotlight thanks to a new cosmetics collaboration with Make Up For Ever, which will see her help the brand create and front its new Artist line. When it comes to her own beauty looks Jessie isn’t afraid to buck the norm and follow her own path.

"I’m not someone who follows a make-up trend because everyone else is doing it,” she told Us Weekly’s Stylish. "The contour thing, for example, is just not good on my face! So I avoid that. Or like the solid eyebrow isn’t my vibe.

"I really like the natural look at the moment. I’m loving feeling clean and fresh – and I like a bushy soft eyebrow and a nude lip.”

Because she loves the process of getting dolled up so much, the 28-year-old generally does her own make-up for red carpets, concerts and TV shows, which has made her something of a cosmetics pro. It stems from her passion for drawing, but because she’s a perfectionist, creating the ideal beauty look can sometimes make her late for events.

As the first artist to start her own line with Make Up For Ever, the Price Tag singer is confident she’s a great fit.

“I’ve been doing so much make-up stuff just for me, and Make Up For Ever really stands for artists and people that I like,” she explained. “(The collection) is saying, 'This is what you can do and you can do it your way.' And that’s what I’m about. I just want to make sure young women and young men and anyone around the world, whoever wants to wear make-up, knows that they can be who they are and do what they want to do.”

© Cover Media