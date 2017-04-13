Jessie J wants fans to 'Get Ugly' for new Propel campaign

Share

The singer has started to cut sugar from her diet.

British pop star Jessie J is encouraging fans to "get ugly" with their work outs as part of a new campaign for Propel Electrolyte Water.

The Bang Bang hitmaker has teamed up with bosses at the drinks company to front their Let's Get Ugly initiative, which aims to inspire and motivate devotees to step up their fitness routines.

Jessie has written a new song for the work out-themed ads, which promote Propel as "the only enhanced water with enough electrolytes to replace what you lose in sweat and get the most out of workouts".

Among the lyrics on the track, appropriately titled Let's Get Ugly, she chants, "U.G.L.Y./You ain't got no alibi/Get ugly/Get Ugly" and sings, "It's time to run it out, grind and fight/Dripping sweat, hot like fire".

Jessie, a self-confessed fitness fanatic who has been open about her heart health issues in the past, was drawn to the campaign because it challenges the social media trend of looking good while working out.

"I think people can get quite intimidated by a lot of the bougie-looking Instagram pages taken in gyms," she tells Billboard.com. "Things out there online are often the extreme of what we're trying to achieve. It's like you have to look great when you work out. And that's not the case. You've just got to get ugly, get sweaty, get down and get on with it. Do it for yourself."

"For me, fitness is from the inside out," explains the 29-year-old, who battled a heart defect at the age of nine and suffered a stroke at 17. "Fitness infiltrated my life as a normal thing. But it's important for everyone, which is why I'm supportive of any brand that pushes that."

And while Jessie insists she is "not obsessed with working out every day", she always tries to make cycling, running or weight training "fun", so it feels like less of a chore.

She also tries her best to stick to a healthy diet, using "vegan protein" shakes to keep her energy up, while she has also started cutting sugar from her life.

"I recently cut out all sugar in the last week," she shares. "Some would call that an adventure, some would call it torture. I'm in the process of feeling both at the moment."

