Jesy Nelson and British reality star confirm relationship

Rumours of a romance between Jesy and Chris, who appears on U.K. TV show The Only Way Is Essex, began last month (Feb17) when the pair were seen partying together.

Little Mix singer Jesy Nelson and British reality star Chris Clark have appeared to confirm their relationship.

But eagle-eyed fans spotted the couple went public with their love for one another after Jesy posted a picture of herself holding the gong Little Mix won for best global act at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards over the weekend (11-12Mar17).

In the comments below the picture, Chris wrote: "My girl", alongside a smiley face emoji with love heart eyes, a red heart emoji and a clapping hands emoji.

Jesy then responded to his remark by tagging him in her reply, which consisted solely of three red heart emojis.

The new relationship comes just months after Jesy split from fiance Jake Roche in November (16), after dating for more than two years. In February (17), Jesy revealed she went through an "horrendous" time recovering from the breakup with the Rixton star, but was on the lookout for a new relationship.

"I'm free, single and loving life," she told the Sunday People. "I'd really like to experience flirting with an American guy. That would be nice."

"I've found a lot of independence," she added. "I think you learn a lot more about yourself when you're single."

Jesy isn't the only one to have moved on from the engagement with a British reality star. Jake is reportedly dating The Voice U.K. contestant Vicki Gordon, after meeting backstage at a British pantomime featuring Roche's dad Shane Richie.

