Jesy Nelson banishes boyfriend from social media amid split reports

Jesy Nelson's jet-setting popstar lifestyle appears to have nixed another relationship.

Jesy Nelson has removed all trace of her boyfriend Chris Clark from her Instagram page amid rumours the couple have split.

The Little Mix beauty, 25, only confirmed she was dating the star of British reality TV series The Only Way Is Essex (TOWIE) last month (Mar17), but their relationship has reportedly already hit the rocks.

Jesy, who was engaged to rocker Jake Roche until November last year (16) fueled speculation she and her new beau have split by unfollowing him on Instagram and deleting pictures of him from her account.

A source close to the couple told The Sun that they decided to call it a day as the reality star struggled to cope with Jesy's jet-setting lifestyle.

"Their lives are so different, it was never going to work," the insider explained. "Chris is a normal Essex lad, he's very private and low key. He likes spending time with his mum and mates and not being in the spotlight.

"Jesy's life is a world away from his. She's a superstar, travelling the world and living in the spotlight. He got a taste of her lifestyle and it couldn't work - it's just not him. There's no bad blood it just wasn't working out between them."

Amid his reported relationship troubles Chris hit the London party scene with his brother Jon and fellow TOWIE castmates for a charity event.

Asked by a reporter from the newspaper about his relationship with the Shout Out To my Ex singer, he said, "I just can't talk about it now."

The split is the second time the Little Mix star has been left heartbroken in a matter of months, after the end of her engagement to Jake.

Speaking to U.S. radio station Z100 after she broke up with the Rixton rocker she said, "When you break up with someone, it's awful. Is it not one of the worst pains? It's horrendous and we all need a sad song that you sit and cry to."

Jesy and her Little Mix bandmates are currently touring in the U.S. as part of a mammoth global trek that ends in London in November (17).

© Cover Media