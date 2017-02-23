Jesy Nelson fuels rumors of romance with British reality star

Share

The Little Mix girls enjoyed a successful night, taking home the BRIT Award for British Single for their hit Shout Out To My Ex.

Little Mix singer Jesy Nelson and reality star Chris Clark fuelled romance rumors by cuddling up at the BRIT Awards on Wednesday night (22Feb17).

The 25-year-old singer only split from fiance Jake Roche in January (17), but has already sparked claims that she's moved on from the failed engagement.

She was previously linked to Chris, who found fame on British reality series The Only Way Is Essex, last weekend (18-19Feb17), when the duo were seen dancing together in a series of Snapchat videos posted by Jesy's pal Sam King.

And the pair did little to deny the allegations as they attended the BRITs together at London's O2 Arena on Wednesday night.

Alongside a picture of him with his arm around Jesy which he shared on Instagram, Chris wrote: "I don't want this girl to go back America tomorrow!"

Little Mix are currently on tour with Ariana Grande in the U.S., and had to jet back to the States just hours after performing at the BRITs.

It was a successful night for the group, as they took home the Best Single gong for track Shout Out To My Ex, despite having assumed they wouldn't stand a chance in the category against competitors like Coldplay, James Arthur and Perrie's ex fiance Zayn Malik.

As their name was announced as the winner of the award, the girls were seen screaming and hugging, before Perrie planted a kiss on her new boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

The pair was first linked in early January (17), but the BRITs marked their first public appearance together as a couple.

As they took to the stage to collect the prize, Jade told the audience: "Thank you so much. We honestly didn't think we were gonna get it, we were just sat there chinwagging. We'd like to thank our label Sony, Syco, Simon (Cowell), our amazing A&R, our management, and us girls, because if it wasn't for our friendship, we wouldn't still be going. And lastly cheers to our exes for helping us to do an amazing song, this one's for you lads."

