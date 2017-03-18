Jesy Nelson slams Perrie Edwards feud rumors

Share

Jesy fired back at critics who accused the band of being on the verge of splitting after Perrie cropped Jesy out of a photo.

Jesy Nelson has slammed rumours suggesting her and Little Mix bandmate Perrie Edwards are feuding.

Rumors the band were on the verge of splitting began to swirl after Perrie cropped Jesy out of an Instagram photo of the group at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards last Saturday (11Mar17).

The 23-year-old singer tried to pre-empt any drama by insisting Jesy was "cropped out (of) the picture because she doesn't like any of the photos", but fans still began speculating the pair had fallen out, especially after Jesy uploaded snaps of herself from the awards ceremony on Instagram, despite Perrie claiming she hated the photos.

Jesy, 25, decided enough was enough and took to social media on Friday (17Mar17) to dismiss any rumours of a falling out with her Little Mix bandmate.

Sharing a snap of her and Perrie embracing onstage, she fired back at those who had started the gossip.

"Was gonna leave it because people love to write s**t all the time and it's just something we have to get used to but it's gone to (sic) far now and it's really starting to get on my boobs," Jesy fumed. "There never has been and never will be a feud between my Perrie winkle and me!

"I didn't like the one poxy picture of myself so I asked Pez to crop me out and like a good friend she did and for some strange reason there has now been a story created that me and my Pez hate each other, biggest load of bulls**t I've ever heard! Anyway just wanted to clear that one up with everyone cs (because) it's gotten a tad out of hand now," she added.

