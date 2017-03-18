Jesy Nelson slams Perrie Edwards feud rumors

Jesy Nelson slams Perrie Edwards feud rumors
Jesy Nelson
Posted by Cover Media on March 18, 2017 at 2:30 pm
Jesy fired back at critics who accused the band of being on the verge of splitting after Perrie cropped Jesy out of a photo.

Jesy Nelson has slammed rumours suggesting her and Little Mix bandmate Perrie Edwards are feuding.

Rumors the band were on the verge of splitting began to swirl after Perrie cropped Jesy out of an Instagram photo of the group at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards last Saturday (11Mar17).

The 23-year-old singer tried to pre-empt any drama by insisting Jesy was "cropped out (of) the picture because she doesn't like any of the photos", but fans still began speculating the pair had fallen out, especially after Jesy uploaded snaps of herself from the awards ceremony on Instagram, despite Perrie claiming she hated the photos.

Jesy, 25, decided enough was enough and took to social media on Friday (17Mar17) to dismiss any rumours of a falling out with her Little Mix bandmate.

Sharing a snap of her and Perrie embracing onstage, she fired back at those who had started the gossip.

"Was gonna leave it because people love to write s**t all the time and it's just something we have to get used to but it's gone to (sic) far now and it's really starting to get on my boobs," Jesy fumed. "There never has been and never will be a feud between my Perrie winkle and me!

"I didn't like the one poxy picture of myself so I asked Pez to crop me out and like a good friend she did and for some strange reason there has now been a story created that me and my Pez hate each other, biggest load of bulls**t I've ever heard! Anyway just wanted to clear that one up with everyone cs (because) it's gotten a tad out of hand now," she added.

© Cover Media

Related news

Perrie Edwards Snapchats from bed with topless beau

Posted on 20/02/2017
Perrie Edwards went public with her boyfriend, soccer player Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in a Snapchat video from her bedroom.

Jesy Nelson fuels rumors of romance with British reality star

Posted on 23/02/2017
The Little Mix girls enjoyed a successful night, taking home the BRIT Award for British Single for their hit Shout Out To My Ex.

Jesy Nelson and British reality star confirm relationship

Posted on 14/03/2017
Rumours of a romance between Jesy and Chris, who appears on U.K. TV show The Only Way Is Essex, began last month (Feb17) when the pair were seen partying together.

The Beat Fan Club

Contests

Text to 92925

'Weather'

To get the 24 hour forecast

'DJ'

For the last 5 songs played

Photos

Apple Spaceship Construction Photos

All photo albums

Facebook