Jesy Nelson takes in Paris with new man

Jesy Nelson takes in Paris with new man
Jesy Nelson takes in Paris with new man
Posted by Cover Media on December 22, 2016 at 8:30 am
Jesy appears to have already moved on, after she was spotted in Paris, France with Bradley Churchill.

Little Mix singer Jesy Nelson has reportedly started dating a new man, weeks after splitting from her fiance Jake Roche.

Jesy was rumored to have parted ways with the Rixton boyband member in October (16) after an 18-month engagement.

The pair has yet to comment on the break-up claims, but Jake's mother, former singer-turned-U.K. TV personality Coleen Nolan, confirmed the news during a chat on her Loose Women talk show in early December (16).

Now it appears Jesy has already moved on, after she was spotted in Paris, France at the same time as rumored beau Bradley Churchill.

According to The Sun, Bradley is best friends with soccer player Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, the boyfriend of Jesy's bandmate Perrie Edwards, who reportedly introduced the two.

Jesy, 25, was snapped taking in the sights with Zayn Malik's ex-fiancee Perrie on Wednesday (21Dec16), when Alex and Bradley were also enjoying a break in the city.

The foursome had reportedly enjoyed a bowling double date in London earlier this month (Dec16), too.

Jesy has yet to address the nature of her relationship with Bradley.

The 25-year-old Little Mix singer started dating Jake back in 2014, and they announced their engagement in July, 2015.

Rumors of the split began swirling in October (16), and Coleen, a former member of family group The Nolans, confirmed the break-up a few weeks ago.

"I feel there’s such a pressure on a relationships as soon as you get engaged," she said. "I know that happened with Jake and Jesy when they got engaged. There was immediately so much pressure from everyone and in the press. People keep asking when they were getting married and I was asked when the wedding was.

"They have split up, but it’s been kind of amicable and they are both dealing with it really well… and they’re both friends. It’s hard to deal with, especially when you’re young."

© Cover Media

Related news

Perrie Edwards would have preferred to avoid messy break-up

Posted on 25/11/2016
Little Mix's Perrie Edwards Jesy Nelson and Jade Thirlwall love playing tricks on prankster Leigh-Anne Pinnock.

Little Mix in talks for TV documentary

Posted on 05/12/2016
The girls want cameras to follow them while on their 2017 tour.

Jesy Nelson: 'Liam Payne will make an amazing dad'

Posted on 13/12/2016
Kimberly Walsh has also said Liam Payne's girlfriend Cheryl will be a great mom.

The Beat Fan Club

Contests

Text to 92925

'Weather'

To get the 24 hour forecast

'DJ'

For the last 5 songs played

Photos

New Year's Eve Around the World

All photo albums

Facebook