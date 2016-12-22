Jesy Nelson takes in Paris with new man

Share

Little Mix singer Jesy Nelson has reportedly started dating a new man, weeks after splitting from her fiance Jake Roche.

Jesy was rumored to have parted ways with the Rixton boyband member in October (16) after an 18-month engagement.

The pair has yet to comment on the break-up claims, but Jake's mother, former singer-turned-U.K. TV personality Coleen Nolan, confirmed the news during a chat on her Loose Women talk show in early December (16).

Now it appears Jesy has already moved on, after she was spotted in Paris, France at the same time as rumored beau Bradley Churchill.

According to The Sun, Bradley is best friends with soccer player Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, the boyfriend of Jesy's bandmate Perrie Edwards, who reportedly introduced the two.

Jesy, 25, was snapped taking in the sights with Zayn Malik's ex-fiancee Perrie on Wednesday (21Dec16), when Alex and Bradley were also enjoying a break in the city.

The foursome had reportedly enjoyed a bowling double date in London earlier this month (Dec16), too.

Jesy has yet to address the nature of her relationship with Bradley.

The 25-year-old Little Mix singer started dating Jake back in 2014, and they announced their engagement in July, 2015.

Rumors of the split began swirling in October (16), and Coleen, a former member of family group The Nolans, confirmed the break-up a few weeks ago.

"I feel there’s such a pressure on a relationships as soon as you get engaged," she said. "I know that happened with Jake and Jesy when they got engaged. There was immediately so much pressure from everyone and in the press. People keep asking when they were getting married and I was asked when the wedding was.

"They have split up, but it’s been kind of amicable and they are both dealing with it really well… and they’re both friends. It’s hard to deal with, especially when you’re young."

