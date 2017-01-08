Jesy Nelson tries new workout class Kobox

Share

Jesy Nelson likes to eat healthy but can't help having a splurge on junk food.

Little Mix star Jesy Nelson has been keeping fit by taking Kobox classes.

The British girl band have to maintain a workout regime to keep up with their high-energy dance routines and Jesy has enrolled in Kobox, a high-intensity boxing-based class.

According to the website, the sessions combine boxing with a heavy bag with strength training in "a Fight Club meets Nightclub environment" and Jesy is a big fan.

"I have started a new thing called Kobox," she told Britain's Fabulous magazine. "It's the best! You go into a dimly lit room with hip-hop and R&B music and you punch bags."

While her bandmate Perrie Edwards says she doesn't like the idea of a trainer shouting at her, Jesy adamant the technique works.

"It's in a good way,” she insisted. “The trainer will shout things like: 'Imagine this punch bag is your ex.'"

The girl group, whose members also include Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall, are known for wearing revealing outfits on stage and while they do eat healthy to keep in shape, they don't have strict diets and love to splurge on junk food.

"We love to eat healthy, but then we'll have days when we eat is unforgivable," Jesy confessed. "I had the biggest Domino's (pizza) yesterday, but don't care because it f**king made me happy."

However, once she's had a cheat day, she will eat healthy for the rest of the week.

The singer has been subjected to mean comments online about her weight and appearance and although they used to get her down, she no longer cares about their opinions now she's become older and more confident.

"If you can rock your body with confidence, and you're happy in your own skin, there's nothing sexier," she added. "I feel like we're all in a really good place with how we feel about ourselves."

In the wake of her recent split from her Rixton fiance Jake Roche, Jesy has been flaunting her toned abs in a series of Instagram snaps.

