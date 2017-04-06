Jim Carrey and Danny DeVito honor Don Rickles on social media

Share

The late insult legend served as an inspiration to generations of modern-day comedy stars.

Comedy stars Jim Carrey and Danny DeVito are leading the tributes to legendary funnyman Don Rickles following his death on Thursday (06Apr17).

The famed insult comic died from kidney failure, aged 90, and upon hearing the sad news, his famous fans were quick to salute his memory on social media.

DeVito lamented on Twitter, "Awwww man Rickles is dead. Rest In Peace buddy", and Billy Crystal mourned, "Don Rickles has passed away. A giant loss."

Carrey recalled how he had become the butt of one of Rickles' jokes years ago, posting, "Don once begged me for a couple of bucks then told me to twist myself into a pretzel. Ego slayer! Comic Everest! Spank you, Mr Rickles."

Patton Oswalt joked, "In lieu of flowers, Don Rickles' family has requested that people drop their pants and fire a rocket. #RIPDonRickles," and comedian Billy Eichner offered his own insult in honor of the witty star: "RIP Don Rickles. One of the funniest people that ever lived, you dumb schmuck."

Meanwhile, Jim Gaffigan remembered Rickles as a "legend", and Cheers star Jason Alexander shared, "Don Rickles was simply the best. He created insult comedy & yet every 1 (sic) of his targets felt loved and honored. One of a kind. #RIPdonrickles."

Jimmy Kimmel, who had Rickles appear as a frequent guest on his late night talk show, tweeted, "90 years with Don Rickles weren't enough. One of the sweetest and most lovely people I had the pleasure of knowing. We miss you already".

"Don Rickles, you kept us laughing for so many years. We will miss you dearly," added George Takei. "Thanks for the zingers. You were one of a kind."

