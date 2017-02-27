Jim Parsons faced Oscars rush after ID drama

Share

The star was seated just behind Meryl Streep inside the Dolby Theatre.

Actor Jim Parsons faced a race against time to make it to the Oscars on Sunday (26Feb17) after forgetting his identification card and locking himself out of his own home.

The Big Bang Theory star's NASA biopic Hidden Figures was nominated for three Academy Awards, including Best Picture, but Jim feared he would miss Hollywood's big night after a string of unfortunate events left him scrambling to make it to Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre on time.

Jim documented the drama in a series of funny Instagram posts, revealing the mishaps online as other actors had already started walking the Oscars red carpet.

"Locked out of house without ID which, apparently, you need to get into the Oscars... waiting on someone to get here and let me in," he wrote beside a photo of himself all dressed up with nowhere to go. "Tux by #isaia, styling by Annie Psaltaris... Academy Awards, 2017... off to an auspicious beginning...!"

Jim had to wait for 90 minutes before help arrived, and during his time in limbo he kept his spirits up by joking about his failure to teach his two pet dogs how to open doors.

Once he was able to get inside his house, the actor shared an update with fans as he hopped into his waiting car and headed to the Academy Awards.

"Aaaaand (sic) we're off!," he shared, as he thanked his friends for "saving my a**".

Parsons made it to the event just in time, and took his seat in the third row, not far from Best Actress nominee Meryl Streep.

Jim enjoyed plenty of screen time during the live telecast as the camera frequently panned to catch Meryl's reactions to host Jimmy Kimmel's jokes, particularly as he poked fun at President Donald Trump's infamous "overrated" insult about the legendary actress last month (Jan17).

Posting a screen shot of Meryl laughing with Jim's smiling face in the background, he quipped, "Whatever else happens, Meryl and I shared a laugh. Kind of."

Hidden Figures lost out in all three categories it was nominated for, as Moonlight claimed Best Picture and Best Adapted Screenplay, and Viola Davis landed Best Supporting Actress for Fences ahead of her The Help co-star Octavia Spencer.

