Jimmi Simpson smartened up his style after Westworld

Actor Jimmi Simpson’s dress sense is mostly inspired by his activities, especially skateboarding.

Jimmi Simpson gives his outfits more “structure” since starring in Westworld.

The 41-year-old actor landed a lead role in the hit TV show's 2016 debut series, set in a man-made world which allows humans to indulge in their wildest fantasies. Jimmi plays William, a client who embarks on a visit to the Western-style theme park, and his wardrobe ended up having a big impact on how he dresses in everyday life.

“Back in the day, they did things a little more fitted than I’m used to doing, and Ane (Crabtree, costume designer) encouraged me to do that in my life and have a little bit more structure in my look,” he explained to GQ. “I’ve always been a little bit Western-leaning anyway. Tailoring is something I think most, like, straight men aren’t aware of how amazing the effect is. Especially being a skinny guy. We learned from the baggy ’90s situation, where the idea was you’re thin, so surround yourself in fabric.

“But as I got older, I realized - when you cut the fabric away, you stop looking so skinny!”

Jimmi continued to praise the work of Ane on set, noting every single clothing choice bowled people over thanks to her passion for it.

As for whether he has any style inspirations himself the House of Cards star admitted he wishes he did, but instead he seeks ideas from his hobbies and surroundings.

“I think I’ve gotten most from the activity I’m doing, which is generally skateboarding,” he explained. “It’s about simplicity, and layers, and comfort. I think a well-fit T-shirt and jeans can just kill, style-wise. At least that’s what I tell myself, because that’s what I’m going to keep wearing till I die.”

He also joked that boarding helps him feel young and he’ll continue to skate until his “age prohibits” him

© Cover Media