Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner get steamed up in Mexico

The lovebirds have flown all over the world together.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's globetrotting romance has added a new destination, Mexico, where the couple spent time getting steamy in a hot tub.

The pair has to date been spotted in London, Paris, and New York and spent the weekend (15-16Apr17) at California's Coachella music festival where they met up with Joe's brother Nick. Now they have added Cabo as their latest romantic rendezvous spot where they were seen strolling arm-in-arm on the beach on Tuesday (18Apr17), kissing, checking their phones, and the view - which Sophie gazed at with a giant pair of binoculars.

The hot tub proved their number one choice for chilling. The lovebirds of five months were in and out of the jacuzzi at their rented private villa, with Sophie, 21, sporting a gray and black bikini and red sunglasses while Joe, 27, enjoyed puffing on a cigar. On the beach, Sophie covered up with a pair of Mother Denim cut-offs from the brand's capsule line with model Miranda Kerr, while Joe wore a striped shirt and shorts.

Neither has yet spoken publicly about the romance despite concerted efforts by media interviewers. Extra host Mario Lopez tried to get an answer out of Sophie at the Golden Globes in January (17).

When he asked about her romance with Joe, she immediately responded, "Well I’m not saying anything (but) I’m very happy," adding with a smile, "I don’t know who you’re talking about".

Then Mario asked Sophie if she always insisted on Joe wearing boots - because she is a few inches taller than her musician boyfriend - but the Game of Thrones star seemed not to understand the question. "Boots? Why would I make him wear boots," she asked, sounding confused.

Meanwhile, during a recent radio interview with Joe and his band DNCE, a radio DJ asked who the band members would most like to date from the Game of Thrones cast.

Joe did not take the bait, saying quickly with a smile, "I'd probably go with some dragons".

