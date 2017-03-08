Joe Jonas interested in 'dark', grown-up version of Camp Rock

Share

The singer has joked about a dark Camp Rock sequel with his former co-stars.

Joe Jonas would love to make an "adult" version of his hit Disney film Camp Rock with his brother Nick and ex-girlfriend Demi Lovato.

The pop stars, along with Nick and Joe's eldest brother Kevin, all appeared in the 2008 original and its sequel Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam in 2010, and Joe admits it could well be time for another get-together on the small screen.

However, the now-27-year-old singer insists any follow-up to the music camp hits would have to feature a more mature storyline for the project to take shape.

Asked if he would be interested in returning for another Camp Rock installment, Joe told Marie Claire magazine, "If it made sense, sure. For all of us - Demi, Nick, it would be funny to do a spin on it.

"Do the graduating days, make it kinda dark. An adult film. Well, not an adult (porn) film. An R-rated film."

And the DNCE frontman reveals it's something the trio has previously contemplated.

"We've joked around about the idea a couple times," he shared.

The first Camp Rock TV film remains Disney Channel's third highest-viewed original movie in network history, after 8.9 million fans tuned in to watch the premiere, placing it just behind Wizards of Waverly Place: The Movie and High School Musical 2, which is the most-watched with 17.2 million viewers.

Demi and Joe dated briefly in early 2010, months before the Cool for the Summer hitmaker suffered a very public breakdown while on tour in South America with The Jonas Brothers. However, the pair has since become good friends, with Joe recently praising his ex for becoming the "best version of herself" after conquering her personal demons.

