Joe Jonas praises stars for sticking to their style guns

Share

Joe Jonas was "pumped" to collaborate with K-Swiss on a new line.

Joe Jonas admires artists who stick to one signature look.

The 27-year-old singer is known for both his music and eclectic taste in fashion, often rocking graphic T-shirts while with his band DNCE.

While discussing his style icons in a recent interview, Joe praised those who find their aesthetic and see it through.

"Typically, I find a lot in Japan, like in the Harajuku area," he told Instyle.com of his go-to piece, the T-shirt. "I think it's always rad when I see certain artists sticking to one thing, like Chance the Rapper, when he was rocking strictly overalls. I think it's really creative. When it comes to really dressing well, I feel like Ryan Gosling never seems to not look good. He always looks very sharp, red carpet or not."

Joe is such a big fan of actor Ryan that he once posed in a T-shirt covered in the Blue Valentine star's face on Instagram, exciting fans of both men.

But it's the former Jonas Brothers member who takes the forefront with his good looks in K-Swiss' latest campaign in which he joins his DNCE bandmates, Cole Whittle, JinJoo Lee and Jack Lawless. They've all been tapped as brand ambassadors for the footwear company too, designing a capsule collection due to drop next year.

"When they asked us to collaborate in a bigger way and actually design shoes, we were so pumped," Joe added. "We can really put our own spin on things - not only our fans but shoe fans in general are going to really like what we've been coming up with.

"(Designing is) a long process. It's weird when you look at different samples but you can't really see them in person... You've gotta be really patient and wait it out. And I'm just really excited to finally have them so I can share them with friends."

© Cover Media