Joe Manganiello: 'I held on to Sofia Vergara for dear life'

The lovebirds speak in silly voices to each other at home.

Joe Manganiello felt a sense of urgency to propose when he realized wife Sofia Vergara was 'the one'.

The hunky Magic Mike star popped the question to the gorgeous Latina on Christmas Day in 2014, just six months after they began dating, and although the proposal happened swiftly, he had no reservations about asking for her hand - because he knew in his heart they were meant to spend their lives together.

"We realized very early on that we each had to put the other person's happiness and well-being ahead of our own," he tells Hola! magazine in the couple's first ever joint interview. "Once you realize that kind of trust has manifested (itself), you hang on for dear life. Or in my case, you go and buy a ring."

Modern Family star Sofia also knew Joe was the right man for her after breaking off her engagement with longtime partner Nick Loeb.

"My heart was melting and I simply said, 'But of course!'" she recalls of the romantic proposal.

Sofia, 44, was married once before to her 24-year-old son Manolo's father Joe Gonzalez, who she divorced in 1993. The Colombian beauty didn't live with another man until her son left home for college, and her new beau Joe is the first partner she has made a home with in over two decades.

"(I did that) partly because I hadn't found the right person and I knew that if I moved in with someone, it would have a psychological effect on my son," she shares. "I wasn't going to bring a man into my son's home. I think that's why I always wanted long-distance relationships, with men in other countries."

Sofia loves living Joe, revealing she and the True Blood hunk have the same quirky sense of humor.

"He is so funny and ever since we met, that has been really important," she gushes. "We even talk to each other all the time in this little voice that we made up, like a couple of dorks. Whoever heard us, would say, 'What's their problem?'"

