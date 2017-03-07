Joe Manganiello jetted across the country to court Sofia Vergara

Share

Joe Manganiello penned a 40-page book to Sofia Vergara for their first wedding anniversary in 2016.

Joe Manganiello jetted across the United States to pursue Sofia Vergara when he first discovered she was single.

The True Blood actor won the heart of the Modern Family star not long after she split from ex-fiance Nick Loeb in May, 2014. Not wasting any time, the couple became engaged on Christmas Day that year (14), before tying the knot in Florida just 11 months later.

Recalling how their romance began, the 40-year-old has revealed that he was willing to take drastic measures to woo his future wife - even if it meant ditching work duties.

"I was on a press tour when I found out Sofia was single," he told Britain's Cosmopolitan. "My friend is an editor, and told me she was about to make the announcement. I got her number from Jesse Tyler Ferguson (Sofia's Modern Family co-star), then flew to New Orleans to take her on a date."

Nearly two years on, the pair are still absolutely smitten and Joe went all out once again to mark their first wedding anniversary last year (16).

"I wrote her a book as a gift for our first anniversary. It was about how we met, as well as our courting, and was about 40 pages long... I love my wife a lot," he grinned.

However, his marital bliss hasn't made him any less appealing to fans, and he's often recognized for his role in the raunchy Magic Mike movies, in which he played dancer Big Dick Richie.

And every so often Joe will be called upon to bust out routines from the famous flick, even though he's no expert in real life.

"People always ask me to demonstrate my Magic Mike moves for them," he explained. "I have to tell them I'm not actually a stripper. But that's the fun thing about acting - doing something that really isn't you."

