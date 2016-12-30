Joely Fisher 'inconsolable' after double family deaths

Share

Debbie Reynolds' Halloweentown co-star Kimberly J. Brown has added her tribute to the movie veteran, who died on Wednesday (28Dec16).

Actress Joely Fisher has been left "inconsolable" following the deaths of her sister and her father's ex-wife.

Fisher was still mourning the loss of Carrie Fisher, who died on Tuesday (27Dec16), when the Star Wars icon's mother, Debbie Reynolds, suffered a stroke and died on Wednesday (28Dec16).

"Some of the magic people have left the tribe... for the moment I am inconsolable..." Joely, who shares a father with Carrie, posted on Twitter.

After learning Debbie had been rushed to a local hospital after falling ill at her son Todd Fisher's home, Joely was among the first people to offer her prayers and hopes on social media, writing "God speed mama" beneath a photograph of herself and Debbie.

Joely also shared her heartbreak with followers after learning of Carrie's death the day before, tweeting: "Breaking my silence with a broken heart... the Unfathomable loss... the earth is off its axis today... how dare you take her away from us."

Carrie died four days after suffering a massive heart attack on a flight from London to Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, the former child star who played Reynolds' granddaughter in the 1998 movie Halloweentown has added her tribute to those pouring in for the 84-year-old.

Kimberly J. Brown, who is now 32, has taken to Facebook, writing: "What do you say about a woman who had such an impact on your life both professionally and personally?

"Debbie lived her life like all of us should, to the fullest. She was bold, funny, and had the biggest heart. Her sparkly smile warmed every room she was in, and her jokes about her amazing career and life would make your stomach hurt with laughter. Making people happy through her performing was her favorite thing to do, and she showed me at a young age what a gift it is to be able to do that for people."

Recalling her time on set with the veteran, Brown added: "She'd try to move huge ladders on set just to help the crew, and looked out for every actor no matter the size (of) their role. Her humility, grace, and care for others inspired me so much as a teen and is something that will always stay with me... Her generosity, talent, and loving spirit made her anything but normal. Thanks for the magic, Debbie. Rest in peace."

