Joey Fatone planning big expansion for hot dog business

The singer wants to star in a reality show about his hot dog business.

Singer Joey Fatone is expanding his hot dog business.

The former NSYNC star launched his FatOne's hot dog stand in Orlando, Florida last year (16) and is now planning to open up several more locations in the state in the near future, as well as expand across the country.

"I'd love to branch out into (New York City) and also Brooklyn or Bensonhurst, the neighborhood where I was born," he tells the New York Post's Page Six. "There are endless places, but it's a matter of finding a good place that would fit the FatOne's brand."

The 40-year-old is also interested in taking his business on the road in a food truck for a reality show and has been in negotiations about starring in one.

"I want to travel across country to spread the word about FatOne's, but also get an insight on areas and locations to possibly open (stores)," he adds.

The reality project is not set in stone, but he will be appearing on actor Mark Wahlberg's Wahlburgers, a show about his family's chain of restaurants. For now, fans who want to try the hot dogs are able to order them from the Home Shopping Network.

"There were so many people asking us, 'Hey, open up a store here, open up a store there'," he says. "So in the meantime, since we don't have a store in their city or their state, we're actually going to have them be able to order (them).

"I've been very excited about it and just trying to get the word out there."

