John Boyega bought parents a house to 'give back to my king and queen'

Share

The Star Wars actor recognizes that not everyone gets the opportunity to succeed in Hollywood.

John Boyega's "most rockstar" moment since rising to fame in the Star Wars franchise is buying his parents a house.

The British-Nigerian actor has had a stellar journey in Hollywood which has delivered plenty of "pinch me" moments, including dining on traditional food with Harrison Ford in his Peckham, London hometown. But for the 25-year-old, his most "rockstar" moment has come from doing something special for his "king and queen" - otherwise known as parents Abigail and Samson.

When attending the premiere of his new film Detroit in the city's Fox Theatre, John was asked by Entertainment Tonight about the biggest purchase he's made since becoming famous.

"I bought my mom and dad a house! I mean that's a way to do it," the Attack the Block star replied. "You know, I also think that's giving back to my king and my queen. So that's what I did."

He added that he only becomes aware of just how much his life has changed when he's asked about it during interviews.

"It's strange, because you've been working towards the success for so long and to see it manifest, it's a huge blessing," John mused. "But at the same time, a huge responsibility, 'cause not everybody gets this opportunity."

John stars as Melvin Dismukes in Kathryn Bigelow's Detroit, the real-life story about the city's notorious riots of 1967, in which the police and military sprung into action when civil unrest rocked the Michigan city.

He'll next reprise his role as Finn in Star Wars: The Last Jedi this December and has also recently wrapped filming on Guillermo del Toro's Pacific Rim: Uprising, due out in 2018.

© Cover Media