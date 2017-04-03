John Cena and his new fiancee planning short engagement

Share

The WWE icon's mother was present for the surprise proposal.

Wrestler-turned-actor John Cena will not have to wait long to tie the knot with his new fiancee Nikki Bella because she has no plans to drag out their engagement.

The Trainwreck star popped the question to his fighter girlfriend during the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) network's live WrestleMania 33 event in Florida on Sunday night (02Apr17), shortly after the sporting lovers beat married wrestling couple The Miz and Maryse in the ring.

John and his new fiancee appeared on breakfast show Today on Monday (03Apr17) to gush about their big news, and Nikki admitted the big TV proposal was perfect for the pair.

"I never actually would have thought that he would have proposed in front of all those people, but that's home for us; WWE is our home, it's where we met, it's our passion, it's our life," she explained. "Honestly, I could not ask for it to be any other way."

The emotional moment was made all the more special for John as his mother Carol happened to be in the audience, attending her first ever WrestleMania event - and he had no idea she was there until he spotted her from inside the ring.

"My mum, who lives in Massachusetts..., never travels and hates it," he shared. "I've been in 14 WrestleManias and she's never been to one."

Recalling the moment he saw her in the crowd, he said, "I slide into the ring and I look into the massive audience, and the first person I see is my mum. I said, 'Holy bleep! That's my mum!' I just ran out of the ring and hugged her..."

John and Nikki are still celebrating their engagement, but that hasn't stopped the bride-to-be from checking possible dates for their nuptials, suggesting the big day will take place within months.

"I've already been scrolling my calendar... like, 'Do I like that Saturday date? Maybe this one?'" she laughed. "I'm ready to get this party started!"

During the chat, John, 39, also admitted meeting "the absolute right person" in Nikki helped to change his mind about walking down the aisle for a second time, following his divorce from high school sweetheart Elizabeth Huberdeau in 2012.

It will be 33-year-old Nikki's second union too - her marriage to her childhood boyfriend was annulled when she was 23.

