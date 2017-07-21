John Cena seeks 'constant moisturization'

Share

The star eats clean to keep his skin blemish-free.

Wrestler-turned-actor John Cena has encouraged his male fans to find a good "men-specific" moisturizer to keep their skin smooth.

The Trainwreck star has flawless skin and credits his envious complexion to hydration and "constant moisturization".

"It’s not to an obsessive level, but just make sure you’re clean," he advises male followers. "I'm always clean-shaven, so in a weird way, the shaving could also be an exfoliant. I never deduced that, but we may be onto something."

Cena explained to New York Magazine's The Cut he has spent years hunting for the best male-friendly skin moisturizers.

"There are a few brands that have men-specific moisturizers, because some of the other scents are very female-scented," he notes. "For a while, I was using Vaseline for men, and Lubriderm came out with men’s, and Jo Malone, I like that as well. It’s very strong-scented, but it’s a very good moisturizer. So you can go from really high-end to more affordable and still get good products."

"And I don’t have endorsements with any of those folks; I actually just use their products," he added.

WWE star John, 40, also keeps his skin looking good by watching his diet.

"I take the approach of keeping it simple, so as far as diet goes, I make good choices," he shares. "We all know what is good for us and what is bad for us.

"I try to make as many good choices as I can, and stay on top of my water intake, and that’s it. I like ice cream, donuts, French fries, pizza as much as the next person. But you can’t have those all the time, so I just try to eat clean and I do indulge.

"I enjoy living, I enjoy food, but I’m just conscious about every choice I make."

