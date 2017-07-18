John Legend and Chrissy Teigen enjoy wellness retreat stay in Bali

Share

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit beauty tackled her first fitness class since becoming a mom.

R&B star John Legend and his model wife Chrissy Teigen have cleansed their minds and bodies during a stay at a top wellness retreat in Bali, Indonesia.

The singer celebrated the end of the first leg of his Darkness and Light Tour by jetting off with his wife Chrissy and their baby daughter Luna to the Southeast Asian island, where they have spent the past few days at the Como Shambhala resort.

Chrissy shared a photo of the couple dressed up in traditional Indonesian clothing, with the garb covered in gold and purple, and revealed that during their stay, she had undergone her first fitness class in over a year.

"We had the most beautiful, wonderful time in Bali," she captioned the Instagram image. "Como Shambhala, my body and mind have never felt so clear. Thank you for getting me to move again (first time since I was 8 months pregnant and Luna is ummmm 15 months old) and giving me some much-needed body and nutrition schooling!"

"And thank you for dressing us in your beautiful, traditional ceremonial costumes!" she continued, before assuring fans she would still be indulging in her favorite cheap tacos, insisting a good diet is all about "balance!"

She then posted a video clip of herself trying out aerial yoga, which involves performing the usual yoga poses while hanging upside down in a hammock.

"I thought that would be way more relaxing!" she laughed in the short footage.

The relaxing vacation comes four months after Chrissy went public with her post-partum depression struggle in a candid essay for Glamour magazine in March (17), and as she prepared to celebrate Luna's first birthday in April (17), the model-turned-TV personality admitted she was finally starting to feel like her old self again.

"When I was in the midst of everything, I could never imagine myself on the other side of it," she told Refinery29. "Now, I'm able to look at September, October, November, December, and shake my head at how dark and crazy of a period it was.

"Unfortunately, you can only really do that when you're out of it. There's no other way to explain it. And there's no better feeling than being out of it."

