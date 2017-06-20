John Legend forced to postpone shows due to illness

Share

John promised to honor all seats and tickets of those who have missed out on the postponed shows.

John Legend has been forced to postpone shows to give his voice time to recover after falling ill.

The 38-year-old singer is in the midst of his Darkness and Light World Tour and performed at the Blue Hills Bank Pavilion in Boston, Massachusetts on Monday night (19Jun17).

However the crooner took to Twitter on Tuesday (20Jun17) to announce he is feeling under the weather and will have to reschedule his upcoming concerts in Columbia, Maryland, and Camden, New Jersey.

"To all my fans in DC/Maryland/Virginia and Philadelphia/South Jersey, I want to personally apologize. I've gotten sick and need a few days to recover and rest my voice,” a printed message on Twitter reads, confirming he is postponing the shows at both locations. “We will announce the new dates very soon. All tickets and seating will be honored. I’m so sorry for the inconvenience. I will get healthy and look forward to spending the evening with you as soon as possible. Thank you for your understanding.”

The All of You hitmaker also captioned the picture on social media, writing, “I want to personally apologize. I've gotten sick and need a few days to recover and rest my voice. We are postponing the shows in MD & NJ.”

These shows would have taken place on Tuesday and Thursday (22Jun17) evening, though John is still slated to play at Foxwoods Resort and Casino in New London, Connecticut, on Friday (23Jun17).

Fans inundated the singer’s Twitter account to wish him well, with some advising him to steam and drink hot water with honey. One user even called on John’s wife Chrissy Teigen to step in and help him recover, suggesting she make him some soup.

The model and the couple’s daughter Luna, born April 2016, have been joining the star on the road.

