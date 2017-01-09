John Legend labelled a 'loser' by Chrissy Teigen over Globes' name error

Share

John Legend was labelled a "loser" by wife Chrissy Teigen after his name was misspelled at the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday night (08Jan17).

The Oscar and Grammy-winning singer was presenting during the ceremony, introducing footage from the movie La La Land, which he also stars in.

However, it seems the producers of the annual ceremony didn't get around to double checking the spelling of his surname prior to the occasion.

Model and presenter Chrissy shared a snap on her Twitter page of John looking bemused as he held up the table name tag which read "John Ledgend".

"Bahahaha loser," the ever-sympathetic Chrissy captioned the shot.

The error didn't put John off of enjoying the rest of his evening though, as he was one of the many celebrities who praised Meryl Streep for her speech as she accepted the Cecil B. DeMille Award for outstanding contribution to entertainment.

Meryl didn't hold back as she slammed U.S. President-elect Donald Trump in her speech, with John later sharing a snap of himself shaking hands with the actress, alongside the caption: "Met the queen after her speech."

John and Chrissy earlier stunned as they walked the red carpet ahead of the ceremony in their usual dapper style. Chrissy opted for a stunning gold Marchesa gown, while John looked stylish in his tuxedo. The pair also chatted to Extra's Mario Lopez on the red carpet, and opened up about their daughter Luna, who celebrates her first birthday in April.

"She just started crawling this week, so…” Chrissy said, before John admitted the pair's house is the "opposite of baby-proof — we got a lot of sharp things around.”

Of being parents to Luna, Chrissy gushed: "It’s sooo good, she’s so much fun. There is a new thing every day you have to worry about, and she’s hell-bent on killing herself."

