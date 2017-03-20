John Legend's daughter speaks first word on Moroccan vacation

Share

The model has been sharing their vacation photos with fans online.

John Legend and his wife Chrissy Teigen marked a new milestone with their baby daughter on Monday (20Mar17) as she spoke her first word.

The famous family is currently on vacation in Marrakech, Morocco and Chrissy has been sharing photos from the getaway on social media.

On Monday, the model took to Instagram to share a short video clip, in which the stars celebrate a first for little Luna as they successfully teach the 11-month-old tot how to say "cat" after spotting a stray feline while eating outdoors.

She captioned the post, "Ah!!! So many firsts".

Another "first" Chrissy revealed online was Luna's hairstyle, after clipping a tiny pink bow into her short locks.

The family vacation comes weeks after the Sports Illustrated swimsuit beauty went public with her battle with postpartum depression in an essay for U.S. Glamour magazine.

In the candid piece, Chrissy admitted the condition would often make her cry out of nowhere, cause mood swings, and leave her so exhausted she would sleep on the couch. She eventually agreed to seek medical help, and although she's not quite over the illness, she has been able to move past the "really bad" days.

John recently praised his wife for opening up about her personal struggle, because it's not something many women feel comfortable discussing so publicly.

"I'm so proud of her," he told E! News. "She showed me the drafts when she was writing it and I knew it would mean a lot to a lot of women for them to see that. By acknowledging the pain that she's going through, in doing that she also acknowledges the pain that a lot of women go through after they have a child.

"A lot of people don't want to talk about it. A lot of people feel alone when they're going through it and for her to let people know that they're not alone, I think was really powerful."

