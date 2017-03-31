John Legend sings Gordon Ramsay's insults during TV spoof

Share

John Legend appears in an hilarious spoof segment alongside Gordon Ramsay for Friday's (31Mar17) edition of The Nightly Show.

John Legend has put his twist on some of Gordon Ramsay's classic insults for a "secret album".

The British celebrity chef has hosted this week's edition of ITV's The Nightly Show, and recruited the All of Me singer to appear in one of the program's more humorous segments.

Gordon has posted a preview clip of John's performance online, sharing the video with his fans on Twitter.

"Tonight on the @ITVNightlyShow, @johnlegend debuts his brand new secret album....See you at 10 Gx," he wrote.

The video opens with John sitting at a piano in soft focus as a voice-over announces he has collaborated with the famously potty-mouthed chef on a "sensual" recording.

John, 38, goes on to sing some of Gordon's top insults, uttered during his appearances on TV shows such as Hell's Kitchen, The F Word and Ramsay's Kitchen Nightmares.

"I'll get you more pumpkin and I'll ram it right up your f**king a**e. Would you like it whole or would you like it diced?" sings John as he opens the clip.

He then continues to play a slow tune on the piano, as he sings more insults, such as "You put so much oil in this, the U.S. wanted to invade the f**king plate".

He then adds, "You put so much ginger in this, it's a Weasley," referring to the famously red-headed Weasley siblings in J.K. Rowling's Harry Potter book series.

But the performance wasn't simply a solo effort, and at the end John is joined at the piano with Gordon, as the pair sing, "Why did the chicken cross the road? 'Cause you didn't f**king cook it."

The clip ends with the an "announcement" that the pair are releasing an album called Gordon By John Legend, with the screen flashing up an image of an album cover with the faces of the two stars merged.

Scott Eastwood and James Van Der Beek are among the other guests Gordon has invited onto The Nightly Show this week.

© Cover Media