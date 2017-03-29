John Legend surprises commuters with impromptu gig at London train station

Share

John Legend performed his tracks All of Me, Ordinary People and Surefire during his surprise concert.

John Legend surprised London commuters on Wednesday morning (29Mar17) with an impromptu performance at St. Pancras International train station.

The American singer had fans in a frenzy when he sat at one of the pianos provided at the station for travelers to play while waiting to catch a train. He even hinted at his surprise appearance on Twitter beforehand to make sure all could go to plan.

"Arriving at London @StPancrasInt on @EurostarUK. Do they still have that piano there?" he asked his followers, immediately triggering excitement for people in the area and disappointment for those who were unable to get to the location.

John, 38, sang his hits Ordinary People, All of Me and Surefire for ecstatic onlookers, who pulled out recording devices to capture the moment. Those who couldn't get a clear view of him didn't miss out though, as one user simply shared a photo of people craning their necks and outstretching their arms to catch him.

"I'm too short to film @johnlegend playing the piano at St Pancras, so took a photo of people doing that instead," one user wrote.

It seems the star was the perfect guest on his travels to London, as train operator Eurostar U.K.'s official account gave John a shout out alongside a photo of him standing on the platform by the train.

"Thank you @johnlegend for joining us and sharing your magic on the @StPancrasInt piano today!" the message said.

The musician had just returned from France, where he had performed at Disneyland Paris as part of the theme park's 25th anniversary celebrations on Sunday (25Mar17).

John sang the Beauty and the Beast theme song at the event, a tune that he had originally recorded alongside Ariana Grande for the rebooted live-action film, which stars Emma Watson and Dan Stevens.

