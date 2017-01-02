John Legend: 'There's so much power in celebrity'

Share

John Legend is hoping that Donald Trump's presidency will enable him to reflect the political landscape through his music.

John Legend isn't afraid to name-drop to get a table reservation at a fancy restaurant.

The singer is one of the most famous musicians in the world, due to hits such as Ordinary People and All Of Me.

His personal life also sees him make headlines, thanks to his marriage to model Chrissy Teigen, and John has no qualms about using his name if he ever wants to get into a hotspot.

"There's a lot of power in celebrity. I obviously use it to sell my own projects and produce TV, and, you know, I use it to get reservations at restaurants too," he laughed during an interview with Rolling Stone magazine. "But you try to use it for something that'll benefit the world too."

John made the comment as he was asked about his close friend Kanye West, who was hospitalised in Novenber (16) following a breakdown caused by exhaustion and sleep deprivation.

While Kanye is doing his best to get his life back on track, John is hopeful that he will be able to do so - for the sake of his friendship and also the music industry as a whole.

"This is a very difficult life and a difficult business. I don't want to try to play pop psychologist, so I'm not gonna try to analyse what's happening with him," he said. "I just want him to do whatever he needs to do to feel better and to feel like he's ready to go again, because music needs him. The world needs him. I think he's such an important talent. We need him at full strength."

As well as his music career, John has been causing a storm in recent months with his outspoken views about U.S. President-elect Donald Trump. And while he might not agree with the Republican's views, the 38-year-old is hoping to reflect the political landscape through his music.

"Paul Robeson said that artists are the gatekeepers of truth. And Nina Simone said we're supposed to reflect the times," he continued. "So we have to be ready to tell the truth and reflect what's going on…We just have to be vigilant and get through this, and then hopefully it'll be over soon."

© Cover Media