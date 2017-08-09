John Mayer pays emotional tribute to Glen Campbell at Nashville gig

Share

Kelsea Ballerini was in the audience for the magical moment.

John Mayer paid a special tribute to Glen Campbell at a show in Nashville, Tennessee on Tuesday night (08Aug17) after learning of the music legend's death.

The singer-songwriter performed a surprise cover of the late legend's Gentle on My Mind for fans at the Bridgestone Arena, including young country star Kelsea Ballerini.

He told the crowd, "I’m going to play this song with more love than precision. And I play it because it’s my favorite song in the world. Whether I play it right or wrong, I’d rather have played it."

Gentle on My Mind was a hit for Campbell in 1967, earning him a Grammy for Best Country & Western Solo Vocal Performance.

Impressed Ballerini called the musical tribute "tender and beautiful" in a Twitter post after the gig.

Campbell died on Tuesday in a Nashville care facility after battling Alzheimer’s since 2011. He was 81.

There was also a musical tribute from Jake Owen, who posted video of himself playing his hero's Wichita Lineman on Facebook.

He added the caption: "We lost one of the greatest voices, guitar players and entertainer that our world has ever seen. Glen Campbell. It seems this year has been filled with these moments where we've lost people that have enriched our lives with their pure talent. This is a huge loss for country music.

"Maybe Glen and Merle (Haggard) are picking a tune together right now. If so, I bet my Grandad is right there with a front row ticket. Life is short. Enjoy it while it's here."

Dolly Parton, Brad Paisley, Blake Shelton, and Kenny Rogers were also among the country stars who shared thoughts and tributes following Campbell's death, while Keith Urban has issued a statement, revealing the late singer was "a big influence on me".

"The night I won my first country music award, I got back to my hotel room and there was a fax on the floor," he recalls. "It read, 'Welcome to the award winning world kid. You got it'. Glen Campbell'."

