John Mayer plays Cupid for Valentine's Day

The singer recently insisted he was ready to find love again after romances with Katy Perry, Jennifer Aniston, and Jessica Simpson.

Rocker John Mayer is helping fans spread a little love on Valentine's Day via an Instagram serenade.

The Your Body Is a Wonderland hitmaker took to social media on Tuesday (14Feb17) to share a "special message" with his 1.8 million followers, revealing he wanted to play matchmaker and help devotees "connect" with their crushes.

In the video post, John explained, "If you have an Instagram crush, tag them in the captions below. If you are an Instagram crush that has been tagged in the captions below, this song is for you."

He proceeded to sing a tune as he strummed on his guitar.

"Somebody's stalking you/Somebody wants to talk to you," he crooned. "Somebody wants to take a walk with you/Somebody wants for you to follow them, too/So you got a crush, ain't it nice to know?/So you got a crush, ain't it nice to know?"

John then told viewers, "I leave it to you guys. It's just my job to connect people. So, have a good time."

Followers did as they were told, and more than 15,000 people shared the song with their crushes within six hours, racking up more than 220,000 video views.

As for John, the famous former Lothario did not reveal if he had someone special to spend the most romantic day of the year with.

The star has been single since splitting from Katy Perry in 2015 after dating her on and off for three years. His famous exes also include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Simpson, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Minka Kelly, and Taylor Swift, but last summer (16), John insisted he was ready to find love again and settle down.

"I'm ready to roll, I'm more mature than I've ever been," he told talk show Watch What Happens Live.

