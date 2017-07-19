John Mayer questions his place in fashion

Share

John Mayer loves seeing unlikely stars wearing his Grateful Dead T-shirts.

John Mayer doesn’t see himself as a valuable “asset” to fashion, despite his numerous collaborations.

The Who You Love singer is known for his edgy style and has various ventures under his belt, from creating a line of unisex jewelry to launching music merchandise based on his latest album, The Search for Everything, at the end of last year (16).

He may appear to be an expert at designing, but John still questions his validity in the fashion industry,

“I don’t know. I don’t know if I’d be an asset to it,” he shrugged to gq.com when asked if he has an ambition to create things in fashion. “I know I’m good at it. I do a lot more designing than I admit, in terms of stuff for me or collabs. I have a very set idea and I’m very good at designing stuff with other people. And I’m really good at knowing when I’ve taken an idea as far as my head can take it and giving it to someone else and going like, ‘Just f**k with it.’”

John also has his line of Grateful Dead T-shirts, inspired the band of the same name. The 39-year-old has a particularity strong connection to the rock group, as he plays with members Bob Weir, Mickey Hart, and Bill Kreutzmann in new band Dead & Company.

He insists he’ll never wear the tops while on stage during performances as it would be “too on the nose”, but he’s enjoying seeing other unlikely stars wearing his designs.

“Where I’m interested in making it click is wearing it where you don’t normally see it,” he noted. “That’s what makes it so interesting. Like, Future wearing a Grateful Dead T-shirt. That’s where hip-hop is so smart right now. Hip-hop understands exactly what we were talking about, how to defy literalism... Hip-hop’s always been that way. A lot more than rock and roll. And to me, it just represents free-thinking. I love freethinking, and the people that I look up to are free thinkers.”

