John Mayer's new tour set-up inspired by Drake

The singer is also joining forces with Bud Light officials for a new Dive Bar Tour.

Rocker John Mayer was inspired to step up the energy of his live shows after he was blown away by the stage presence of rap star Drake.

The Daughters singer had become known for performing laid-back jam sessions at his concerts, but he decided it was time to switch up his gig production as he planned to embark on his The Search for Everything World Tour earlier this year (17).

Mayer's revamped set features bright LED light displays on the stage wall and floor, and he admits the new look is all because of Drake.

"I wanted to have a really big show. I want to be competitive. I want to be in the world where people are creating bigger and better shows," he told The Associated Press.

"I think there's a healthy competition involved in it. I went and saw Drake's show and... real artists say, 'Wow...!' Right? Because you see something that wows you and as an artist yourself, you go, 'I want a little of that.'"

Despite dreaming up a big production for his latest trek, John will be going back to basics with the latest addition to his road schedule - a Dive Bar Tour stop in Los Angeles on 26 July (17).

The gig will be held in conjunction with bosses at beer brand Bud Light, the same company behind Lady Gaga's previous string of intimate bar shows.

"I'm happy that Bud Light is continuing their Dive Bar Tour and excited to be a part of it this year," Mayer shares in a press release. "I started my career playing in small clubs and bars and look forward to performing for friends and fans in an intimate setting."

Gaga is due to perform another stretch of Dive Bar Tour dates in the near future, with the shows serving as warm-up gigs for her forthcoming world tour. She had initially planned to kick off the intimate trek earlier this month (Jul17) in Las Vegas, but had to postpone the events to give her time to perfect her world tour stage.

© Cover Media