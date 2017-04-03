  • Home
John Stamos helps man propose with personalized video message
John Stamos
Posted by Cover Media on April 3, 2017 at 12:30 am
The actor has been praised as "beyond generous" for his kind gesture.

John Stamos helped a California director propose to his girlfriend by sending a personalized video after learning the woman was a huge fan of the TV hunk.

The Full House star was contacted by San Francisco resident Doug Cox as he planned to pop the question to his lady Katrina Firenze, and in a humorous email, the filmmaker explained how her undying love for Stamos had made him feel like a second-rate choice for years.

"You see, John, my girlfriend has a John Stamos problem," Doug began. "Therefore... I have a John Stamos problem."

"I want to marry this woman. But there is a brick wall in the way that resembles a 6-foot-tall Greek god with better hair than me. And John, I have fantastic hair," he quipped.

"Your photo has been on my living room wall for 3 years now. You're in my home, John... The way I see it, if you won't marry her, please at least ask her to marry me... I have invested 3 years of my life without so much as an eye roll when she talks about you. Dude... you owe me."

To help persuade Katrina accept his marriage proposal, Doug requested an autographed photo of Stamos as a gift for Katrina, but the 53-year-old actor decided to go one step further and instead recorded a video message for the superfan and her man.

Responding to Doug's photo request in the video, Stamos said, "From what I see here... you're a handsome man, you have nice hair, good beard, got beautiful blue eyes."

Turning his attention to Doug's girlfriend, the star continued, "Katrina, I would say yes to this. If I was a woman, and I'm not saying I'm not, I would say yes to Doug. So I guess this is me asking you to marry him. And I hope you do."

Doug recorded Katrina's reaction as she watched the video and said yes, and then edited the two pieces of footage together to share online.

"This was a shot in the dark," the groom-to-be tells People.com of his request to Stamos. "Knowing her obsession all too well, I just thought it would be funny if he signed a photo and asked. I figured I'd wrap the photo and propose that way. So I wrote the letter. What I got back was beyond generous and it became something so much bigger..."

Stamos, who was previously married to Rebecca Romijn, has yet to reply to Doug's gushing compliment.

