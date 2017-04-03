John Stamos splits his pants onstage with The Beach Boys

Share

The actor/musician also made one fan's dreams come true by meeting her during the show.

John Stamos has laughed off an embarrassing wardrobe malfunction after splitting his pants while onstage with The Beach Boys on Sunday night (02Apr17).

The Fuller House actor and musician, who has become a frequent backing player for the surf rockers, was performing with the band in Westbury, New York when he realized his backside had become partially exposed.

John shared a brief video clip of the funny moment on Instagram in the early hours of Monday (03Apr17), as he recalled his misfortune to fans.

The footage began with the star rocking out on his guitar and in the caption, he wrote, "...and then, somewhere towards the end of Fun, Fun, Fun - I felt a slight breeze in the buttocks area....#SplitPants".

Instead of running offstage to change, Stamos finished the song, and even jokingly showed off his boxer shorts in the video by bending slightly over to highlight the tear in his pants.

He also poked fun at the incident in the hashtags he added to the post, renaming the band "#TheBeachBUNS", before adding, "#showmustgoon".

The wardrobe malfunction wasn't the only interesting part of John's night - he also got the chance to surprise one of his big fans, who had contacted him on Twitter in the lead up to the show, and brought her infant son up onstage during the gig, joking the tot was an Academy Award, reports E! News.

After the sweet surprise, the woman took to Twitter and gushed about the unforgettable gesture: "Won my heart completely," she shared. "#Neversaynotostamos #lifecomplete."

© Cover Media