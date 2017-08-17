Johnny Cash's children slam white supremacy protesters wearing singer's T-shirt

Share

The country icon's offspring insist they want nothing to do with the hateful movement.

Late singer Johnny Cash's children were "sickened" to see white supremacy protesters in Virginia wearing shirts featuring his name, insisting he would not have wanted to be associated with them.

Members of the Ku Klux Klan and neo-Nazis took to the streets of Charlottesville, Virgina last weekend (11-13Aug17) to protest the removal of a U.S. Confederate general's statue during a series of violent demonstrations that left one woman dead and several others injured.

Footage of the protests have been released and after seeing their father's name on the shirt of one white supremacist, the country legend's kids took to Facebook to slam the protesters.

"We were alerted to a video of a young man in Charlottesville, a self-proclaimed neo-Nazi, spewing hatred and bile," a message on Rosanne Cash's page reads. "He was wearing a t-shirt emblazoned with the name of Johnny Cash, our father.

"We were sickened by the association. Johnny Cash was a man whose heart beat with the rhythm of love and social justice."

"His pacifism and inclusive patriotism were two of his most defining characteristics. He would be horrified at even a casual use of his name or image for an idea or a cause founded in persecution and hatred," the message continues. "The white supremacists and neo-Nazis who marched in Charlottesville are poison in our society, and an insult to every American hero who wore a uniform to fight the Nazis in WWII.

"Several men in the extended Cash family were among those who served with honor. We ask that the Cash name be kept far away from destructive and hateful ideology. We Choose Love."

