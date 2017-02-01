Johnny Depp accused of spending $2 million per month by former managers

Share

The Pirates of the Caribbean star is "responsible for his own financial waste", according to new court papers.

Johnny Depp's extravagant lifestyle has been exposed in new legal documents filed by his former business managers.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star has been accused of spending beyond his means by bosses at The Management Group (TMG), who Depp sued earlier this month (Jan17) for allegedly mishandling his finances.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the star claims the company collected $28 million in fees that he never agreed to, repeatedly failed to file his taxes in a timely manner and loaned roughly $10 million of his money without being authorized to do so.

TMG executives have responded to the allegations by maintaining they did all they could to manage Depp's money and routinely raised caution with him when it came to his spending habits.

A complaint filed on Tuesday (31Jan17) by company heads Joel and Robert Mandel lists a string of costly purchases made by the actor, including a $75 million payout toward 14 homes and an $18 million yacht. They also accuse the film star of spending a whopping $30,000 on wine each month.

"Depp lived an ultra-extravagant lifestyle that often knowingly cost Depp in excess of $2 million per month to maintain, which he simply could not afford," attorney Michael Kump states in the claim. "Depp, and Depp alone, is fully responsible for any financial turmoil he finds himself in today.

"Depp also paid over $3 million to blast from a specially-made cannon the ashes of author Hunter Thompson over Aspen, Colorado. Depp is responsible for his own financial waste."

The Oscar nominee was recently at the centre of a high-profile legal battle with his ex-wife Amber Heard, who he has agreed to pay $7 million following their split last year (16).

