Johnny Depp's email exchange made public by former managers in lawsuit

His former managers have submitted emails and phone call records in a bid to prove Johnny Depp was well aware of his financial situation.

Email exchanges by Johnny Depp and his team have been made public as part of his ongoing lawsuit against his former managers.

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor filed a lawsuit against Joel and Robert Mandel and their The Management Group (TMG) company in January (17), alleging fraud and negligence, claiming their mishandling of his finances caused him to run up debts of more than $40 million (£31.3 million). They hit back, claiming his penchant for a lavish lifestyle was to blame for his financial situation.

Representatives for TMG handed a batch of emails and records of phone calls into Los Angeles Superior Court on Monday (19Jun17) in an attempt to “overwhelmingly establish” that the 54-year-old was aware of his money problems.

The exhibits, obtained by Deadline.com, included an email exchange between Joel and Johnny in December 2009 in which Joel implored Johnny to "take it easy" on holiday spending and to have a meeting to "look realistically at income and expenses and to work together on how to make sure that these are back in balance."

Johnny replied the following day, writing, "i am doing my very best on holiday spending, but there is only so much i can do, as i need to give my kiddies and famille as good a Christmas as possible, obviously within reason," but admitted he would use private planes as he has too many problems with paparazzi going on a commercial flight.

He then listed what he should earn from his upcoming movies, including The Tourist, the fourth Pirates of the Caribbean movie, and Dark Shadows and added that he hoped they "will put everything straight."

"what else can i do??? you want me to sell same art??? i will. you want me to sell something else??? sure… what???" he continued. "i got bikes, cars, property, books, paintings and some semblance of a soul left, where would you like me to start???

"i don’t like being in this situation, but there wasn’t a whole lot of choice, as THE RUM DIARY was a sacrifice we knew would be happening and the last proper paycheck was PUBLIC ENEMIES."

The filing also included a record of a phone call with the actor's sister and personal manager Christi Dembrowski, who allegedly told Joel that Johnny was "well aware" of his situation and that he needed to "work his a*s off".

According to Deadline, the documents also show Johnny's accounts were overdrawn by nearly $4 million (£3 million) in late 2009, as he prepared to borrow more from City National Bank.

